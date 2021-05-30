Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.08% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TCPC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $857.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

