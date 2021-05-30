Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IVW stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

