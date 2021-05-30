Condor Capital Management Takes Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of LCAPU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.