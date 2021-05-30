Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 143.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

