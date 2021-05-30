Contrasting Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Eastman Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Eastman Chemical $8.47 billion 2.02 $478.00 million $6.15 20.39

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67% Eastman Chemical 5.72% 13.86% 5.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PureCycle Technologies and Eastman Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eastman Chemical 0 5 6 0 2.55

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.05%. Eastman Chemical has a consensus price target of $109.58, indicating a potential downside of 12.61%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents; Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

