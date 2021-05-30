Contrasting Regis (RGS) and Its Competitors

Regis (NYSE: RGS) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Regis to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regis Competitors 258 1002 1533 85 2.50

Regis currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 8.96%. Given Regis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million -$171.36 million -15.23 Regis Competitors $709.68 million $21.93 million 6.05

Regis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% Regis Competitors -88.20% -80.02% -13.65%

Risk & Volatility

Regis has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis’ peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regis beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

