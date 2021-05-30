Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Copart stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. Copart has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

