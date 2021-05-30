Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.