Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a growth of 111.3% from the April 29th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 184,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,669. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $696.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.