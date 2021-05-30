Corra.Finance (CORA) Achieves Market Cap of $22.15 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.77 or 0.00043590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $22.15 million and $29,858.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.