Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

