Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.52. 847,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

