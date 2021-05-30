Corundum Group Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.94. 3,240,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

