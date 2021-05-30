Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

