Corundum Group Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,458. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.75 and a 200-day moving average of $345.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.