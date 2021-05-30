Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

