Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSPLF stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

