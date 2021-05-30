Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CSPLF stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
About Countryside Properties
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.