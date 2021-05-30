Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Head to Head Analysis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Coupang alerts:

This table compares Coupang and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

70.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.91 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.39 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.56

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coupang and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.46%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Coupang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.