Cowen Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock worth $16,112,133. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

