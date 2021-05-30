Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $155.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.72. 382,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

