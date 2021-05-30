Crane Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE CR opened at $95.49 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

