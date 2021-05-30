Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded at HSBC

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.45 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.