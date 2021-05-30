Critical Contrast: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) vs. Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A CareDx -6.14% -4.25% -3.38%

This table compares Renalytix AI and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -206.00 CareDx $192.19 million 21.78 -$18.71 million ($0.40) -201.00

Renalytix AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renalytix AI and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67 CareDx 0 1 4 1 3.00

Renalytix AI presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.25%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CareDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats CareDx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; Olerup SBT, a product range for sequence-based typing of HLA alleles; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing at a low to intermediate resolution for samples that uses real-time polymerase chain reaction methodology; and TruSight HLA, a next generation sequencing (NGS) based high resolution typing solution. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Ottr, a transplant patient tracking software; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. CareDx, Inc. has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development and commercialization rights to NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize KidneyCare iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

