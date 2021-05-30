Critical Review: Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) & Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Nuvation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 583.11 -$73.16 million ($1.87) -9.82 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$3.05 million ($0.23) -43.48

Nuvation Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -5,645.68% -45.08% -35.98% Nuvation Bio N/A -14.64% -10.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Nuvation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.51%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 74.00%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; a clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and a license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

