Critical Review: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) vs. United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sientra and United Health Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $71.24 million 5.62 -$89.95 million ($1.53) -4.55 United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -149.62% -901.29% -32.92% United Health Products N/A N/A -17,051.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sientra and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than United Health Products.

Risk & Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sientra beats United Health Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

