Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 5,555 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,716.67 ($74.69).
Several research analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In other news, insider Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,571 and have sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
