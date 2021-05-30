Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 5,555 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,716.67 ($74.69).

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Croda International alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total value of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,571 and have sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

LON CRDA traded up GBX 166 ($2.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,988 ($91.30). The stock had a trading volume of 331,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,720.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,435.69. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 4,866 ($63.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,130 ($93.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.