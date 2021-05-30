Crown Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Crown has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $6,598.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01859736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00464591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001453 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004732 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,281,047 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

