CryptEx (CRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,917.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $17.35 or 0.00049115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.47 million and $14,917.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,343.23 or 1.00056792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

