CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CSL has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSLLY. Macquarie raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

