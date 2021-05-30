Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cutera were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cutera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CUTR stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

