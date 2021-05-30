CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Cap of $12.59 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00069806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.31 or 1.00528455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010993 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

