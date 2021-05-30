Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Up 71.6% in May

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the April 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $733,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,603.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.84% and a negative net margin of 5,280.73%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

