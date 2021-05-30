CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

CTMX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

