CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.77. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 2,728 shares changing hands.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.