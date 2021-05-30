D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 1,569 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $558.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

