D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 6,587 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

