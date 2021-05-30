D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,550 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

