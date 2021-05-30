D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $668,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,736,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 189,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.