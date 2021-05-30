D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 630 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.