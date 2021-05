Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $230.27 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

