Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $230.27 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.