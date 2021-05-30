Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $230.27 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
