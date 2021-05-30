DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DATATRAK International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.19.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

