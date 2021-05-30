Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.53.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $181.31 and a one year high of $353.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

