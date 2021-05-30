Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the April 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 56,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.