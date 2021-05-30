Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the April 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 56,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.