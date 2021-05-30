Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 14,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.