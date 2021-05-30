Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF remained flat at $$52.13 during trading on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

