Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $63.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

