Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $18,131,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

