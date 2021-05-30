Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 3,409,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.