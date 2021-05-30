Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 72.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

