Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

